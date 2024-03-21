NGT issues notices on ‘deteriorating conditions’ of wetlands, water bodies in Kashmir

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has issued notices to the authorities, including the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee, over the alleged deteriorating conditions of wetlands and water bodies.

The green tribunal was hearing a matter in which it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a news report highlighting the “worsening condition” of wetlands and water bodies in the Union Territory.

The report said wetlands and water bodies in the Union Territory are in decline due to both natural and man-made causes such as rising temperatures, unchecked deposition of millions of tons of sediments annually, encroachment and waste discharge.

It also claimed pollution in water bodies such as Dal, Wular, Anchar and Manasbal lakes and wetlands, including Haigam Rakh in the Jhelum Valley, Hokersar near Srinagar and Shalbug in the central district of Ganderbal.

A bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said, “The news item reflects the need for effective management of wetlands and water bodies and swift and tangible measures to ensure their sustainability.”

It also raised a “substantial issue” related to compliance with the environmental norms and implementation of the provisions of the Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules and the Environment (Protection) Act.

In an order passed last week, the tribunal impleaded as parties several authorities, including member secretaries of the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee and the Central Pollution Control Board, the secretary of the Union Territory’s Forest, Ecology and Environment department and the regional officer of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

“Let notice be issued to the above respondent for filing their response at least one week before the next date of hearing (on May 22),” the tribunal said.

It noted that a report was submitted by the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee regarding the monitoring of nine wetlands — Hokarsar, Mirgund, Manibugh, Freshkoori, Chattlam, Kranchoo, Shallbugh, Hygam and Manasbal.

The committee, however, did not “disclose the physicochemical and biological, including bacteriological, data in terms of numeric values which may be needed for proper assessment of water bodies”, the tribunal noted.

