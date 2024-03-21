Army organises Investiture Ceremony at Prayagraj Military Station

SRINAGAR: Indian Army’s Northern Command honoured its gallant and distinguished soldiers and units at a grand Investiture Ceremony held at Prayagraj Military Station, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, March 21, 2024, under the aegis of Red Eagle Division. The awardees were felicitated for their exceptional bravery, commendable devotion to duty and distinguished service to the nation.

Northern Command is the most operationally active challenging commands of Indian Army and is at the forefront of the Nation’s efforts to counter the most serious challenges to her security and the scourge of terrorism. Thus, whether officially at peace or in operations, the troops of the Command have been always in active duty, truly representing the motto of the formation “Always in Combat”, PRO (Defence), Srinagar said in a statement issued here.

Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, YSM**, VSM, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command, felicitated officers and soldiers of the Indian Army with gallantry and distinguished service awards for their acts of bravery beyond the call of duty and distinguished service to the nation. He also conferred GOC-in-C Unit Appreciations to units in recognition of their exceptional professionalism and unparalleled achievements.

During the Ceremony, 58 awardees including 45Sena Medals (Gallantry), threeSena Medals (Distinguished), one YudhSeva Medal and nineVishishtSeva Medal were presented with medals. In addition, 64 units were awarded Unit Citations. The indomitable spirit and indefatigable courage of each valiant soldier when read out during the event, made hearts of all present swell with pride and gratitude.

On this momentous occasion, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command congratulated awardees and exhorted all ranks to give their best in all the spheres and keep up the high traditions and values of the Indian Army. The General Officer Commanding in Chief Northern Command acknowledged the contribution of all family members of the awardees for their unstinted support to service personnel in the performance of their duties. He also urged all ranks, ex-servicemen and their families to rededicate themselves in service of Nation. The Army commander later interacted with the award winners and acknowledged their invaluable contribution in upholding the highest traditions of Indian Army.

Large number of military personnel, civilian dignitaries and the proud families of the award winners attended the solemn ceremony. The nation in general, and the Indian Army in particular never fail to honour and care for its brave soldiers and this concept was aptly showcased in the right spirit through the events conducted as a part of this ceremony.

