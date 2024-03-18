JMI invites application for UPSC Civil Services 2025 coaching prog

New Delhi: The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), is inviting online applications for free coaching (with a hostel facility) for the preparation of the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Main) examination 2024.

Application link will be made live on March 18. Interested candidates can register for the free UPSC coaching at the official website — jmicoe.in.

This year, there are 100 available seats through this entrance test. Hostel accommodation is compulsory and will be provided to all the admitted students. In case of shortage, hostel seats may be prioritised strictly based on merit determined by the entrance test. RCA reserves the right to reduce the intake if sufficient deserving candidates are unavailable.

Students shall have to pay for a monthly hostel maintenance charge of Rs 1000 per month, which must be paid six months in advance , i.e. Rs 6000. After that, they must deposit the maintenance charge two months in advance. For female students, their charges would be deposited in the Girl Hostel/Provost Office.

Candidates from Minority, SC, ST and women communities can apply for this programme. The university will conduct UPSC entrance examinations at the ten centres: Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Malappuram.

The academy gave good results previous years, with Shruti Sharma being the topper and securing All India Rank 1 in Civil Services Examination 2021. Since its inception, RCA has given over 600 selections in Civil Services and other Central and State Services, the university stated.

Exam schedule

Aspirants will have time till May 19 to apply for the UPSC coaching programme. Following this, the application forms will reopen on Mar 21 and 22. The exam will be held on June 1, where paper 1 (General Studies – objective type only) will be held from 10 am till 12 pm, and the paper 2 (essay) will be held from 12 pm till 1 pm.

The result of written test for UPSC entrance exam will be tentatively available on June 20, after which the online interviews will tentatively be held from June 24 till July 7. The final result will tentatively be released on July 12. The last date for completion of admission is July 22. After this registration of waiting list candidates will be done on July 25 and the admission of waiting list candidates will be done on July 30. The orientation for the free coaching classes will be held on July 31.

The test series (Preliminary) is tentatively scheduled from January 2025 to April 2025, and the test series (Mains) is tentatively scheduled from June 2025 to September 2025.

Exam pattern

The exam would be in English/ Hindi/Urdu, and Essay writing will also have the option of English/Hindi/Urdu. The test is to assess the candidate’s knowledge of general awareness, critical thinking, logical thinking, reasoning and comprehension and written communication. The total duration of the exam would be three hours, comprising two hours for General Studies and one hour for essay writing.

There would be negative markings for objective-type questions in the test. One-third of the marks will be deducted for a wrong answer.

The entrance test paper would be divided into two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 would consist of objective-type questions. There would be 100 questions, and the total marks for this section would be 100 (100 x 1 =100). This paper will also include CSAT questions. The students may take the question paper with them. There will be negative markings as per the UPSC norm.

Paper 2 would consist of Essay writing, for which the total allotted marks would be 60. The candidate must write one essay (60 x 1 = 60) . The total time allotted for both papers would be three hours. However, the OMR sheet would be collected after two hours. The time allotted for writing the essay will be one hour.

Based on the merit obtained from Paper 1 (MCQ test marks), the essays of only the top 900 students will be evaluated. The total marks of the interview /personality test would be 40 (Forty). The interviews will be held through online mode only. In case of a tie, the higher marks in the interview would be taken as the basis of selection. The younger candidate (age-wise) will get the seat if there is still a tie.

Agencies

