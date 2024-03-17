3-day prog on new criminal laws held in Budgam

BUDGAM: Police in Budgam organised an awareness programme on the New Criminal Laws at Governmetn Degree College Magam.
The Programme was attended by SDPO Magam Aftab Awam-JKPS, Principal GDC Magam, Assistant Public Prosecutor Magam, SHO Magam and IC PP Narbal.
The event witnessed significant participation from renowned educationists, prominent individuals and students of GDC Magam. They were provided with a basic understanding of the new Criminal Laws, viz, Bharatiya Naya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Surksha, Bharatiya Sakshya Abhiyaan,
The participants appreciated the role of Budgam Police in organising such an important programme and thanked the J&K Police efforts, in providing the much-needed awareness.
