Lt Governor releases two books

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday released a book titled “How to Live A Peaceful Life” authored by I D Soni, President Home for the Aged and Infirm, Jammu. He congratulated the author for his excellent work.
The Lieutenant Governor also released a book titled “Essentials of Learning in Modern Educational System” written by eminent cardiologist Dr KC Verma, at Raj Bhawan. He congratulated and extended his best wishes to the author.
