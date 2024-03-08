Kashmir Records Above Sub-Zero Level Temp

Srinagar: Amid forecast for isolated light rain and snow over Jammu and Kashmir, night temperature recorded an increase and settled above sub-zero level in Kashmir Valley except Gulmarg and Pahalgam on Thursday.

A meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 2.1°C against minus 1.5°C on the previous night. It was below normal by 1.2°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year, the MeT official said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 1.8°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against minus 2.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 0.1°C against minus 1.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 2.5°C against minus 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.2°C against minus 6.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 7.6°C and it was below normal by 11.4°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 1.6°C, Batote 4.5°C and Bhaderwah 1.6°C, he said. The weatherman has mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till March 10

“No significant weather activity (is expected) till March 10 with possibility of light Rain/snow at isolated places on Thursday,” he added. (GNS)

