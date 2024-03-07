Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency: CEO takes ‘comprehensive review’ of election preparedness

Kathua: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, today convened a meeting with District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency to review election preparedness for the upcoming elections.

In a comprehensive review, CEO evaluated the arrangements being put in place for election related proceedings in the constituency, emphasizing the operational readiness of polling stations and ensuring availability of Assured Minimum Facility (AMF). He laid special focus on acquainting all stakeholders with the election process besides ensuring adherence to the Election Commission of India (ECI) calendar and instructions.

Pandurang K Pole stressed the need to increase Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities, suggesting planning at the Booth Level Officer (BLO) level to educate the eligible voters about the importance of exercising their right to franchise.

During the meeting, meticulous planning in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) devised by the ECI was discussed and highlighted. The respective DEOs, EROs and AROs of Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, and Kishtwar provided detailed accounts of their Constituency Election Profiles, election preparedness and related activities in their respective areas.

Similarly, SSPs of Kathua, Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar presented security plans, addressing the varied topographical challenges within their territories.

The CEO emphasized the importance of taking necessary steps to ensure fear free elections, calling for collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to conduct free and fair elections.

The CEO, in his concluding remarks, said the electoral process is gaining momentum and every endeavour shall be made to uphold the integrity of democratic process in the region.

DEO Kathua Dr Rakesh Minhas, DEO Udhampur Saloni Rai and other officers were also present on the occasion.

