Biden and Trump sweep Super Tuesday primaries; forces Indian-American Nikky Haley to quit campaign

Washington: US President Joe Biden from the Democratic Party and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump have swept in their presidential nomination primaries held in 15 states across the country, ensuring a rematch between them in November and forcing Indian-American Republican Nikki Haley to quit the race.

After Super Tuesday’s election results, Trump, 77, established a commanding lead in the delegate count and vanquished his only Republican opponent, Haley.

Haley, 52, the former US envoy to the UN failed to make a mark Tuesday even as she showed strong support in the states of Vermont, where she won.

