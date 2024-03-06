Azad led DPAP announces G M Saroori as it’s candidate from Udhampur LS seat

Srinagar: DPAP led by former Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday announced G M Saroori as it’s candidate for the Udhampur parliamentary seat.DPAP spokesman, Salman Nizami confirmed that party has announced G M Saroori as it’s candidate for Udhampur Lok Sabha seat.Pertinently, BJP has announced Dr Jitendra Singh as it’s candidate from Udhampur seat for the third time—
