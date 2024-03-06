Amit Shah Slams Oppn For Dynastic Politics

Jalgaon (Maha): Targeting parties in Opposition’s INDIA grouping for `promoting dynasties’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged the youth to vote for those who would strengthen democracy.

How could the parties which promote “Parivarvaad” (leadership of one family) within their organisations strengthen the democracy of the country, Shah asked, speaking at a youth rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in North Maharashtra’s Jalgaon.

“Vote for the parties that would strengthen democracy,” he said, while claiming that the youth will get opportunities only in the BJP.

“(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is trying to put a man on the moon, and (Congress leader) Sonia (Gandhi) is trying to launch her son Rahul for the 20th time. She tried 19 times, but he never made it to the destination.

“Sonia is trying to make Rahul PM, Uddhav (Thackeray) wants to make his son Aaditya CM, (Sharad) Pawar wants to make his daughter CM, Mamata Didi (Mamata Banerjee) wants to make her nephew CM, and (M K) Stalin wants to make his son CM,” the senior BJP leader said.

All “INDI alliance” parties which are opposing Modi promote dynastic politics, Shah alleged.

When Atal Bihari Vajpayee left office as prime minister, the country’s economy had risen to become the 11th largest in the world, while “Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi” kept the country in the same position during the ten years of the UPA government, Shah said, adding that Modi made the country the fifth largest economy.

A vote for the BJP meant a “vote for Bharat” and making Modi prime minister for the third time, Shah said, adding that it also meant a vote for the glorious future of the youth.

“Modi’s guarantee is that you give him a third term, and he will make the country the third largest economy in the world. He has a report card of ten years and a vision for the next 25 years. You do not always get such a leader,” he said.

Shah also asked the youth whether they felt they had any place in parties that promote dynasties. “The only party where you have opportunity is the BJP, and your leader Narendra Modi is always there for you. He has made the country safe, and wiped out terrorism and the naxal menace,” the Union minister said.

Shah also claimed that Rahul Gandhi, while opposing the Modi government’s decision to abrogate provisions under Article 370, had said blood would flow on the streets of Jammu and Kashmir as a consequence.

“Forget about blood, no one dared to throw even pebbles,” the BJP leader said.

Earlier, after arriving in the state, Shah reviewed his party’s election preparations in North Maharashtra and Vidarbha at a meeting in Akola in eastern Maharashtra. (Agencies)

