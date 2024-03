Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism capital to tourism capital of the country, senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said.

“Jammu and Kashmir was once infamous as the terrorism capital, but it is now known as the tourism capital due to the policies of Prime Minister Modi,” Chugh told reporters here.

The BJP leader was here to take stock of the preparations for Prime Minister Modi’s public rally at Bakshi Stadium here on Thursday.

