India ensured no one exercises hegemony in India Ocean Region: Rajnath

New Delhi/Panaji: The Indian Navy is ensuring that no country with overwhelming economic and military power is able to assert dominance over other nations in the Indian Ocean region or threaten their sovereignty, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday in an oblique reference to China’s increasing military muscle-flexing.In an address at an event in Goa, Singh also said India is ensuring that all the neighbouring countries of the Indian Ocean should be helped in protecting their autonomy and sovereignty.”We have ensured that no one exercises hegemony in the region,” he said after inaugurating a new building at the Naval War College in Goa and virtually dedicating several infrastructure projects in Karnataka’s Karwar naval base.
