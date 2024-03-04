Schools reopen after winter break today

Srinagar: After extended winter break, schools across the Kashmir division shall commence class work on Monday.
On Thursday last, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) extended the winter break till March 3 in view of the weather advisory issued by the Meteorological Department.
Schools in the valley were earlier scheduled to reopen on March 1.
Also, the Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) has rescheduled the annual examination dates for 8th standard.
JKSCERT said that the exams in the soft zones will commence from March-13 and will culminate on April-02.
Similarly, the JKSCERT said that the exams in hard zones for 8th standard will commence from March-26 and will culminate on April-10 respectively.
Earlier the exam was supposed to be held from March-05
