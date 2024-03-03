CEO reviews preparedness, security arrangements

Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency
Anantnag: Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, P K Pole, today chaired a meeting at Anantnag to review preparations being made for the ensuing Lok Sabha Election 2024.
The meeting was attended by DIG SKR, District Election Officers of Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian, SSPs from Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts besides other stakeholders.
The meeting had a detailed review of District Election Management Plans for Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts. Discussions covered electoral roll processes, logistical requirements, manpower management, risk management, EVM transportation, polling staff and security arrangements.
The meeting also focused on allocating sufficient human resources, implementing SVEEP plans at booth level, creating a comprehensive material management plan, secure route mapping and developing an extensive training program for AROs, AEROs and designated nodal officers.
The CEO instructed the DEOs to establish robust control rooms in their districts to monitor various aspects including EVM-carrying vehicles, communication from polling stations and emergencies.
To enhance public participation, the CEO instructed AROs to implement awareness campaigns at the booth level involving BLOs, sports personalities, Government Employees, Youth Icons, Influencers besides organizing sports events, rallies, competitions and door-to-door campaigns.
Emphasizing the importance of Adequate Minimum Facilities (AMF), the CEO asked the Welfare Officers to ensure clean washrooms, drinking water, first aid and proper electricity for polling staff and security personnel on Election Day.