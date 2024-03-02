DC Budgam initiates beautification project at Syed Ali Aali Balkhi Shrine

BUDGAM: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo on Friday paid visit to Heritage Swami Nand Lal Aashram Temple at Hushroo Chadoora and the heritage Shrine of Syed Aali Balkhi at Pakherpora in Charar-i-Sharief.

On the occasion, the DC laid the foundation stone for different development and upgradation works at both the heritage places.

During his visit to Ashram, the DC laid foundation for multipurpose community hall at the heritage Swami Nandlalji Ashram and also reviewed progress of ongoing works near the Astana Aaliya Hushroo. He stated that interior development and improvement work near Aastana-e-Aaliya shall also be taken up for execution in a week’s time.

Later, the DC also paid a visit to the heritage shrine of Syed Ali Aali Balkhi Pakherpora where he initiated Phase-1 beautification project for the heritage shrine.

He said that the damaged devri stones and patches shall be replaced with new stones to not only smoothen the surface level but also to maintain the aesthetic and heritage view of the Shrine surroundings.

He instructed for carrying out the pathway repairing works in an expedited manner to facilitate hassle-free passage to devotees.

The DC was accompanied by CPO, SDM, Ex. Engineer REW, R&B, BDOs, Tehsildars and other concerned officers and officials.

Advocate General Organization condoles demise of former AAG

JAMMU: The Law Officers and the staff members of Advocate Organization today convened a condolence meeting to pay homage to Ashok Kumar Parihar, Advocate and former Additional Advocate General (AAG), who passed away here yesterday.

Advocate General, D C Raina, and others paid tributes to the departed soul and recalled his services and contribution as Law Officer of the government. They termed the sudden demise of Ashok Kumar Parihar as unfortunate and tragic which left a void in the world of UT’s judicial services.

All the participants including Senior Additional Advocate Generals and other Government Counsels as well as officers and officials of the organization paid rich tributes to the departed soul and prayed for his eternal peace and forbearance to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. They also observed two minutes silence in honour of the departed soul.

