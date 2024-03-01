DG Rural Sanitation conducts extensive tour of Keller Shopian

SHOPIAN: Director General (DG) Rural Sanitation Jammu and Kashmir, Anu Malhotra on Thursday conducted an extensive tour of Keller Shopian, to assess the condition of Swachh Bharat Mission in the district.

The DG Rural Sanitation toured Panchayat Halqas Shirmal, Pahnoo of Block Shopian, Panchayat Halqas Narpora, Balpora, Zampathri of Block Keller, Kanjiullar and Amshipora of Ramnagri Block.

She visited various assets created under SBM Gramin like Segregation Sheds, Community Soakage Pits, Plastic waste Management Sheds and units, Community Compost Pits and other assets of the district. She took stock of the door-to-door collection of the waste and management of legacy waste.

The DG Rural Sanitation also visited educational institutions and insisted upon the head of the institutions to make the students as the agents of sanitation. She visited various pink toilets and community sanitary complexes.

She emphasized on the need of effective planning under SBM Grameen to make the district waste free. She insisted on making the Plastic Waste Management Units functional and installing intense power supply units. She directed that the Solid waste Segregation Sheds be made functional by making the door-to-door collection a regular process.

The Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Shopian apprised the Director General that the Grey Water Components and solid Waste Components, Faecal Sludge Management components are effectively being implemented in the district.

It was assured that the SBM programme shall be taken to new heights by taking innovative and effective steps. It was informed that the IEC campaign is being taken by the department in the district to make people aware about their role in the process.

It was further informed that in the district 110 Segregation Sheds, 120 community soakage pits, 5 Plastic waste management units have been constructed under SBM in addition to the large number of assets, both community and individual, under MGNREGA.

The District has already achieved ODF plus model status and a number of steps are being taken to sustain it. These programmes are being taken under the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation through the Directorate of Rural Sanitation.

It is worthwhile to mention that the ODF status has already been sustained under the programme as there is no incidence of open Defecation nowadays. Each household has already been provided with an IHHL in the first phase and now under ODF PLUS phase the different types of wastes are being managed.

The DG Rural Sanitation was accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Shopian, Manzoor Ahmad; BDO Ramnagri/Kanjiullar, Executive Engineer REW Shopian besides other officers and officials of RDD.

