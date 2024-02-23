Govt committed to empowerment of tribal communities: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with the 160-member delegation of Pahari Community from Kashmir division at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar today.

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the Government is committed to empowerment of tribal communities. It is a new era of progress, prosperity, stability and hope for the tribal population of the Union Territory,” the Lt Governor said.

The community members from different parts of Kashmir Division thanked the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the inclusion of Paharis, Padari, Koli and Gadda Brahmin in the list of Scheduled Tribes in J&K.

“It is a historic moment for the Pahari population of J&K. The inclusion of Pahari community in the Scheduled Tribes list is the reflection of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Paharis were neglected for decades, but now in the next 10 years, we will see a considerable change in our lives,” Sh Raja Aijaz Ali, former IGP said.

Sh Abdul Majid Zindadil said, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Paharis have got freedom in a real sense after struggling for more than 70 years.

Our voice was suppressed for decades, but due to sincere efforts of the Hon’ble Lt Governor, we have been given our due representation, Sh Bashir Ahmad Khan from Anantnag said.

Prominent Pahari leaders from different walks of life, community elders and youth of the community were present during the interaction.

