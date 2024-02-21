Article 370 was biggest hurdle to J&K development: PM Modi

Says He’s Delighted To See End Of Dynastic Politics; Inaugurates Multiple Projects

Jammu: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed Article 370 as the biggest hurdle in development and said that its removal heralded into creation of a new Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Jammu, inaugurated and “dedicated to the nation” multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crores.

The projects relate to several sectors including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, and civic infrastructure among others. The Prime Minister also distributed appointment orders to about 1500 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir. He also interacted with beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu’ program.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister drew comparisons between his previous visits to Jammu to today’s magnificent organization where people have come out in large numbers during harsh weather conditions. He also informed about 3 different venues where citizens of Jammu have assembled in huge numbers to witness the event on large screens. Modi lauded the spirit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and said that today’s program is a blessing. The Prime Minister underlined that today’s occasion is not limited to Viksit Bharat alone but also includes lakhs of people from educational institutions from all around the country. He also informed that the program is being witnessed by citizens in 285 blocks in Jammu and Kashmir and lauded the spirit of the people of the Union Territory.

The Prime Minister praised the clear articulation of the benefits of the government schemes by the beneficiaries who interacted with him. The Prime Minister complimented the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their spirit of Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu and Kashmir and Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Reiterating the government’s commitment to reach the doorstep of every beneficiary the Prime Minister assured that no deserving beneficiary will be left behind. “I have full faith in you. We will surely create a Viksit Jammu Kashmir. Dreams that were lying unfulfilled for 70 years will be accomplished by Modi soon”, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that Jammu Kashmir is moving forward with a pledge of becoming Viksit, leaving behind the days of “despair and separatism”. He said today’s projects worth Rs 32,000 crore will give a boost to education, skill, jobs, health, industry and connectivity. He congratulated the youth of the nation for IIM, IIT and appointment letters.

Pointing out that Jammu and Kashmir has been a victim of dynastic politics for many generations where the welfare of the people was completely neglected and the youth incurred huge losses, the Prime Minister underlined that such governments barely prioritize making policies for the youth. “Those thinking about the welfare of their own families will never spare a thought for the common citizens”, PM Modi exclaimed. He expressed delight that the dynastic politics in the Union Territory is coming to an end now.

The Prime Minister said that to create a Viksit Jammu and Kashmir, the government is focussed on the poor, farmers, youth and Nari Shakti. The Prime Minister noted that Jammu and Kashmir is fast becoming a major hub of education and skill development. The Prime Minister recalled giving the guarantee in 2013 at the same venue about creating IIT and IIM in Jammu and Kashmir; that guarantee, he said, is being fulfilled today. That is why people say “Modi’s guarantee means guarantee of fulfillment of the guarantee”, he added.

Listing the educational infrastructure projects of today’s event, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the advancement of education and skill development sectors on such a scale was a distant reality ten years ago. “But, this is new India”, the Prime Minister said, highlighting that the government of today indulges in maximum expenditure for the modern education of the present and future generations. In the last 10 years, Modi informed that the country has witnessed a record number of schools, colleges and universities including 50 new degree colleges in Jammu and Kashmir. He further added that 45,000 new children who did not attend schools have now been admitted, and expressed delight that girl students need not travel far for education. “There was a time when schools were run, while today schools are enhanced”, PM Modi added.

Dwelling on the improving health facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister informed that number of medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 12 today from 4 in 2014, more than 1300 MBBS seats as opposed to 500 in 2014, and more than 650 PG medical seats as opposed to none in 2014. He also informed about the establishment of 45 nursing and paramedic colleges in the last 4 years. Two AIIMS are coming up in Jammu and Kashmir out of which Jammu AIIMS was inaugurated by the Prime Minister today. PM Modi said that in the last 10 years, 15 new AIIMS have been sanctioned in the country.

Talking about the abrogation of Article 370, the Prime Minister said that a new Jammu Kashmir is coming into being as the biggest hurdle to its development was removed and the region is moving in the direction of balanced development. He also mentioned the upcoming film on Article 370.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the belief in the youth that nobody will be left behind and those who felt neglected for decades can now feel the presence of an effective government. He highlighted that a new wave has emerged in the country that shuns the politics of dynasty and appeasement. “Youth of Jammu and Kashmir are blowing the begul of development and moving forward to create their future”, the Prime Minister remarked, noting the positive change in the atmosphere in the Union Territory. He lamented the neglect shown by the previous governments towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the defence personnel. The Prime Minister pointed out that the current government fulfilled the long pending demand for One Rank One Pension giving benefits to ex-servicemen including those from the region.

The Prime Minister said that the Constitutional promise of social justice finally reached refugee families, Balmiki Community and Safai Karamcharis. Balmiki Community attained SC status in what the Prime Minister termed as fulfillment of years-old demand. Paddari, Pahari, Gadda Brahmans and Kolis have been included in the Scheduled Tribe category. Pointing out the reservation for ST in the Legislative Assembly and OBC reservation in Panchayats, and urban local bodies, the Prime Minister said, “Mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas is the foundation of the development of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that women have benefitted the most due to the development work taking place in Jammu and Kashmir and mentioned pucca houses under the PM Awas Yojna being registered under the women, construction of toilets under Har Ghar Jal scheme and distribution of Ayushman Cards. “Abrogation of Article 370 has gifted those rights to women which they were deprived of earlier”, he added.

The Prime Minister touched upon the NaMo Drone Didi scheme where women in large numbers are being trained to become drone pilots. The Prime Minister informed that the government has decided to provide drones worth lakhs of rupees to thousands of self-help groups to assist in farming and gardening. He said that the work of spraying fertilizers or pesticides will become much easier while also creating extra income for them.

Underlining that development works are taking place simultaneously in the entire country today, the Prime Minister mentioned the increased connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir. He mentioned the expansion work of Jammu Airport, connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari by rail, and the flagging off of trains running from Srinagar to Sangaldan and Sangaldan to Baramulla. “The day is not far when people will be able to travel across the country by taking a train from Kashmir”, PM Modi affirmed. Speaking about the huge campaign of electrification of railways underway in the country, the Prime Minister congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir on getting the first electric train today.

Referring to modern trains like Vande Bharat the Prime Minister said Jammu Kashmir was selected among the initial routes of the trains. He said two Vande Bharat trains are running in Jammu and Kashmir and access to Mata Vaishno Devi has improved.

PM Modi listed the road projects in the region. Among today’s projects, he mentioned the second phase of the Srinagar Ring Road which will improve access to Manasbal Lake and Kheer Bhawani temple. Similarly, the Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri highway will benefit farmers and tourism. Delhi Amritsar Katra Expressway will make it easy to travel between Jammu and Delhi.

“Today, there is a lot of enthusiasm in the whole world about the development of Jammu and Kashmir”, the Prime Minister said, recalling his recent visit to the gulf countries where positivity regarding investment in the Union Territory is on a high. PM Modi also touched upon the several G20 meetings organized in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the entire world is enchanted by its natural beauty. He informed that Jammu and Kashmir recorded more than 2 crore visitors last year while the number of pilgrims visiting Amarnath ji and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi has reached the highest in the last decade. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the number of tourists is only going to increase considering the fast-paced development of infrastructure.

Mentioning India’s entry into the top 5 global economies, the Prime Minister acknowledged the growing capacity of the government to spend on welfare schemes due to the improving economy. He said that India can provide free ration, medical treatment, pucca houses, gas connections, toilets and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi due to an improved economy. “Now we have to make India the third largest economic power in the world in the next 5 years. This will increase the country’s ability to spend on poor welfare and infrastructure manifold. Every family of Jammu and Kashmir will benefit from this”, the Prime Minister concluded.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and Union Minister of State for Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Jitendra Singh were present on the occasion among others.

