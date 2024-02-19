Edu institutions centers of social transformation: Sinha

Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Annual college festival of Shri Jagjivan Ram Inter College, Nagsar, Ghazipur, today.
The Lt Governor congratulated the college management, teachers and students on the occasion.
“Educational institutions are the centers of social transformation. It is a matter of immense satisfaction that teachers, students and college administration are working with single-minded pursuit of knowledge and vocational training,” he said.
The Lt Governor impressed upon the teaching community to nurture leadership qualities among the students and create a conducive environment to develop lifelong learning skills.
Dedication, discipline and determination of youth will help the society to grow from strength to strength, the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor also honoured the prominent citizens for their significant contribution in diverse fields. He said, their felicitation on the occasion will inspire the youth to selflessly serve the society.
Members of the Shri Jagjivan Ram Inter College management, teachers, students, prominent citizens and people in large number were present.
