14 Medical Shops Closed

Sarinagar: 14 medical shops were shut down for non-maintainence of records of scheduled drugs and for absence of a qualified person in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.
An official said that a comprehensive market check of drug sale establishments was carried out in a three days special drive wef 15-02-2024 in various areas of District Srinagar.
“Team comprising of Drug control officers of district Srinagar headed by Assistant Drugs Controller Srinagar Reema Gizala inspected various Medical shops within the srinagar city and peripheral areas of District Srinagar viz a viz Dalgate, chest disease hospital, khyber hospital, khayam area, khanyar, Gousia hospital, Rainawari area, JLNM hospital, Gulab bagh, Illahi Bagh, Nowshera, Lal Ded hospital, Mehjoor nagar, lasjan and Bemina,” he said.
Surprise Inspections were conducted to check records of NRX and other Scheduled drugs, installation of CCTV Camera’s and computerized billing system 14 medical shops were shut down for non-maintainence of records of scheduled drugs and for absence of a qualified person, he added.
CCTV cameras were found installed and functional in most of the medical shops(98 percent).However,compliance regarding the implementation of computerized billing system was not found up to the mark in peripheral areas. In response to this, strict directions were issued to ensure the implementation of computerized billing systems within a week’s time. (KNS)
