Govt directs departments to identify ‘critical posts’ for notifying rules via ‘executive orders’

Srinagar: The government on Friday directed all departments to identify “critical posts” for which there is an immediate need for notifying method of recruitment or to fill gaps in the recruitment rules with proper justification and rationale for the purpose of issuing Executive Orders.

It also allowed them to issue ‘Executive Orders’ for filling the gaps in existing recruitment rules or where there are no formal recruitment rules in place, for specified critical posts.

According to a circular, the Finance issued instructions vide No.FD-Code/106/2021-03-698 dated 25.03.2023, enjoining upon all the Administrative Departments to seek concurrence for referral of such vacancies only for which recruitment rules have been formulated and not on the basis of Executive Orders.

Vide Circular No. 20-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated 19.07.2023, the General Administration Department, in amplification of the advisory of Finance Department, advised all the Departments to take all necessary steps for finalizing the recruitment rules of the services/cadres and to desist from amending the recruitment rules through ‘Executive Orders’.

The circular noted that a few Departments have reported that in absence of formal recruitment rules, method of recruitment for a number of critical vacancies has been notified through ‘Executive Orders’.

Besides, it said, there are some critical vacancies for which there is an immediate need to revise method of recruitment as per the administrative requirements and as such the Departments may be allowed to amend their recruitment rules through Executive Orders as a one-time exemption.

“The matter has been examined in this Department, taking into account the concerns expressed by the Administrative Departments and having regard to the fact that such critical vacancies cannot be left unfilled as the same is not in the interest of public wellbeing,” it said, adding, “Also that the formulation of recruitment rules involves inter- departmental consultations, for which considerable time is required as per the prescribed procedure.”

The matter was referred to Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for opinion with regard to legality of the Executive Orders and whether such Orders can be issued/acted on for filling the gaps in the existing recruitment rules as also for such posts for which there are no recruitment rules in place, the circular noted.

On consideration of the matter, the Department of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs vide U.O No Ld-SL/52/2023 dated 01.02.2024 advised as under: “Executive instructions can be taken recourse to in extraordinary cases and situations, where the recruitment rules are deficient and silent on certain matters/subject,” it said, adding, “The Executive instructions can be issued by the Government, in exercise of its executive powers, to fill these deficiencies and gaps, so that the provisions of the rules are supplemented.”

The Executive instructions, it further said, can also be issued where no recruitment rules have been notified so that these instructions partake the character of the recruitment rules and fulfill the purpose until the rules are duly notified.

As such there is no legal impediment in the proposal of GAD for requesting Finance Department to reconsider the circular instructions and provide one time exemption to the departments to issue executive instructions for regulating conditions of recruitment in specified cases keeping in view the above stated factors, parameters and stipulations, it noted.

However, every action of the Government should invariably be seen as just and proper and a uniform approach is to be Incorporated and imbibed in all such actions, so as to avert discriminatory results, it underlined.

The competent authority for approving such executive instructions may be decided by the General Administration Department so that all the cases are decided on uniform and equitable grounds and a consolidated and detailed proposal in this behalf is submitted for consideration and approval, it said.

Having regard to the opinion of the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the matter has been examined in this Department and accordingly a proposal has been submitted for consideration of the Competent Authority for allowing departments to issue and also act on the Executive Orders for filling of the gaps in the existing recruitment rules or where there are no formal recruitment rules for specified critical posts only, as a one-time exemption, subject to the condition that the Departments shall formulate formal recruitment rules for such posts on priority, it said.

“The Competent Authority after consideration has approved the proposal with the condition that adequate administrative safeguards should be ensured to maintain consistency and uniformity in approach and procedures and also that the arrangement should be allowed for a period of six (06) months only within which recruitment rules shall be finalized/ revised by the respective departments as per the prescribed procedure.”

Subsequently, it ordered that in supersession of Instructions notified vide Circular No. 20-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated 19.07.2023, departments are allowed to issue ‘Executive Orders’ for filling the gaps in existing recruitment rules or where there are no formal recruitment rules in place, for specified critical posts, and also to act on such Executive Orders issued already as a one-time exemption for a period of six months only within which recruitment rules shall be finalized/ revised by the respective departments as per the prescribed procedure.

“The Departments shall identify critical posts for which there is an immediate need for notifying method of recruitment or to fill gaps in the recruitment rules with proper justification and rationale for the purpose of issuing Executive Orders,” it said, adding, “The Departments shall henceforth seek prior concurrence of ARI & Trainings Department as well as Law Department before submission of proposals relating to ‘Executive Orders for consideration of competent authority with proper justification.”

The ARI & Trainings Department, it said, shall issue guidelines along with a check-list for considering such proposals to be submitted by the Administrative Departments for seeking concurrence.

“The Authority Competent to approve the ‘Executive Orders’ shall be the same as has been defined for approval of formulation of recruitment rules in terms of Government Order No. 810-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 01.09.2020,” it said, adding, “ The Finance Department shall reconsider its advisory issued vide No. FD-Code/106/2021-03-698 dated 25.03.2023 and not deny concurrence to referral of such critical vacancies to recruiting agencies where method of recruitment has been notified in the form of Executive Orders.’

