Alarming rise in drug abusers, peddlers in J&K: Experts

Jammu: There is an alarming rise in the number of drug abusers, drug peddlers and drug distributors across Jammu and Kashmir, experts noted at an awareness programme. They also called for community participation in the fight against drug abuse, underling that the same can serve the purpose of complete eradication of the menace of drugs from society.

Crime Branch J&k under the Union Government’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Task Force Jammu (Specialized Wing of JKP to tackle the menace of Drugs) conducted an Awareness Program on Drug Abuse at Auditorium of MAM College Jammu.

A police spokesperson said that the programme was witnessed by about six hundred college students, NCC Cadets, NSS Students, College faculity and ANTF Jammu team. The Program was inaugurated by Javid Ahmed Matto-IPS (DIG Crime Branch J&K).

Guest lectures were given to students by DIG Crime J&K Javid Ahmed Mattoo-IPS and different experts on Health and Awareness issues by Dr. Muzaffar Jan (Director of Drug De-Addiction Centre, PCR Kashmir) and legal issues by Sh. Laeeq Ahmed Dar (Joint Director Prosecution, Crime Branch J&K).

The lecture on Menace of Drug Abuse was delivered by Raj Kumar- JKPS (SSP ANTF J&K) and participants were made aware against the alarming rise in the number of Drug Abusers, Drug Peddlers, Drug distributors across the UT of J&K. The lectures included data related to Drug abusers in J&K based on a research study conducted by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in Collaboration with AIIMS. During the programme general public to aware their children against the menace of Narcotic drug and psychotropic substances and its addiction and further appealed the general public particularly the young youth to stay away from drugs, help the drug dependents get proper treatment at hospitals / Drug DE-addiction and rehabilitation centers and to share any kind of information regarding drug related activities with ANTF so that strict legal actions are taken against such drug dealers. The identity of the informant as well as whistle-blower shall be kept confidential. Persons found in drug peddling will be dealt strictly as per law. The community participation in fight against drug abuse can serve the purpose of complete eradication of the menace of drugs from our society. Other officers who attended the programme are Sh. Amarjit Singh SSP (SO to Spl.DGP Crime Branch J&K), Sh. Gurdev Singh Rakhwal (Principal MAM Collage, Jammu, Sh. Ajay Sharma SP South and Sh. Tanweer Ahmed DYSP ANTF Jammu.

