DGP to hear Public Grievances at Baramulla tomorrow

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday informed that the upcoming DGP’s Public Grievance Redressal Programme is scheduled to be held on February 17, 2024 at District Police Lines, Baramulla.

It said that the said interaction program is exclusively for the residents of Baramulla district, and asked individuals to register their names at the help desk established for the purpose at DPL Baramulla.

This is to notify the public that the DGP’s Public Grievances Redressal/Interaction programme is scheduled to be held on February 17,2024(Saturday) 3 p.m. at District Police Lines, Baramulla. The grievance/interaction programme is exclusively for the residents of Baramulla District,” Jammu & Kashmir Police on a post on X said.

It also said, “To participate in the programme, individuals with grievances related to police services should visit the District Police Line (DPL) to register at the help desk established for the purpose. People who wish to bring their grievances to the attention of DGP J&K should submit a written application containing complete details including that of a working mobile number”.

J&K Police reiterated that the DGP’s Public Grievance Redressal programme is exclusively for addressing concerns related to Police services. It does not include matters concerning the recruitment of Special Police Officers (SPOs) or general transfers so please be informed that grievances pertaining to these specific areas will not be entertained during the grievance redressal programme.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print