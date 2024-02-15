GoI To Deploy 635 Companies Of Paramilitary Forces For LS Polls In J&K: Report

Jammu: The Union Government will be deploying 635 companies of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory, according to a media report.

Out of a total, of 3400 companies being deployed across 36 states and Union Territories, more than 50% have been deployed in West Bengal, Jammu Kashmir and Chhattisgarh owing to security scenarios in the States/ Union Territory.

Given the forthcoming General Election to Lok Sabha, the report said, the Chief Electoral Officers of all the States/UTs have requested for deployment of CAPFs for election-related duties such as area domination, confidence building measures, poll day related duties, guarding of EVM Strong room centres and counting centre security etc during the said elections. “The Commission has considered the requests made by the CEOs of all the States and UTs and decided to deploy a maximum of around 3400 companies of CAPFs in all States and UTs in a phased manner to ensure the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections,” the report said.

Based on the situation assessment, 920 companies of the Central Armed Police Force will be deployed in West Bengal, 635 in Jammu and Kashmir, and 360 in Chhattisgarh which is the highest number of deployments across all states and Union Territories in the country. 36 companies of the

Central Armed Police Force will be retained for Strong room guarding and counting centre arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir. Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Chandigarh will be witnessing the minimum deployment of the Central Armed Police Force with the deployment of 3,10 and 11 companies, respectively.

From Jammu and Kashmir, ADG Law and Order Vijay Kumar will be State Police Nodal Officer and

Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang Pole will be looking after the movement of forces and their deployment in the Union Territory. The order also directed that every company should include a minimum of 18 deployable half sections so that the probable deployment plan can be prepared accordingly. “The Chairman, Railway Board has been separately directed to provide an adequate

