3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kishtwar

Jammu: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
They said, the earthquake occurred at around 06:34 pm at a depth of 5 km.
The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 33.35 and longitude 76.62, as per NCS.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 13-02-2024, 18:34:44 IST, Lat: 33.35 & Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, India," the National Centre for Seismology said on its official X handle.
