BJP govt has given 1.5 times more jobs than preceding govt did in 10 years: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government has given 1.5 times more jobs in its 10 years than the previous dispensation did in the same duration.

Handing over recruitment letters to government jobs to more than one lakh youngsters via video conference during a Rozgar Mela programme, Modi castigated the previous government for taking an inordinately long time to complete recruitment exercises and said it bred bribery.

The prime minister said his government has brought transparency and is working to ensure that recruitment is done in a time-bound manner.

