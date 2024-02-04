Shopian attack case: SIU files chargesheet against 6 accused

Srinagar: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against six accused in a case related to an attack on migrant labourers in Shopian district of south Kashmir last year.

On July 13, 2023 three non-local labourers from Sapul Bihar were injured in a terror attack at Gagren, Shopian when they were busy in purchasing grocery in the market.

Police said the SIU Shopian today produced a comprehensive chargesheet of the case FIR No. 126/2023 under section 7/25, 7/27 IA Act, 16, 18, 20, 23, 38, and 39 of UAPA before the Court of Special Judge (NIA Court) Kulgam.

The chargesheet was produced against six accused including two slain ultras, Hanzil Yaqoob Shah and Danish Hameed Thoker alias Muslim Bhai- and both of them were killed in an encounter at Samno village in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on November 17, 2023.

The other four chargesheeted include Adnan Shafi, Zahid Ahmad Shah, Hazim Rashid Sheikh and Midhat Ahmad Dar, all residents of various villages of Shopian district.

“During the course of investigation, they were found involved in the heinous attack on labourers residing in rented accommodation at Gagran area of Shopian, causing serious injuries,” a police spokesman said.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for February 20.

“The proceedings aim to bring justice to the victims and their families, ensuring accountability for the perpetrators involved in this reprehensible act. The SIU Shopian remains dedicated to conducting a thorough and unbiased investigation, leaving no stone unturned to bring justice to the affected families,” the spokesman said.

