CBI Arrests Hospital Employee In Bribery Case

Srinagar: The CBI on Wednesday arrested a hospital employee in connection with a bribery case in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the agency said.
The CBI has arrested an official of Sub-District Hospital, Sopore, in the north Kashmir district, in a bribery case related to issuance of date of birth certificate, the investigating agency said in a statement.
A case was registered on a complaint against an official working in the date of birth section of Sub-District Hospital, Sopore, on the allegations of demanding a bribe from the complainant for issuance of birth certificate in favour of his daughter, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.
It was further alleged that the accused initially demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 which was reduced to Rs 3,600 after negotiation, the statement said.

