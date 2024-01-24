Security Tightened In Kashmir Ahead Of R-Day

Srinagar: Security has been tightened in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day to ensure smooth and peaceful celebrations in the valley, with police and other security personnel carrying out sanitisation and area domination exercises, officials said on Tuesday.

Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the city and other district headquarters, they said. Checkpoints have been established at various places in Srinagar, especially at the entry points of the city and other districts, they said.

Security forces were conducting random checking of vehicles and frisking of people to thwart the movement of subversive elements, they said.

While the main Republic Day function will take place in Jammu which will be presided by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the biggest function in the valley will be held at Bakshi Stadium here. Similar functions will be held at district headquarters as well.

The security around the venues of Republic Day functions in the valley, including the stadium here, has been beefed up, and a multi-layer security apparatus has been put in place around the venues, the officials said.

Security agencies have been asked to remain alert and not allow anyone to disturb law and order, and vitiate peace, the officials added.

”The arrangements are in place, the necessary measures have been taken. The security has been beefed up and we will ensure smooth celebrations, be it in Srinagar or elsewhere in the valley,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi said.

”The field formations are in place and they are taking necessary measures,” Birdi said when asked if there were any specific inputs on potential militant attacks.

Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain had on Saturday reviewed security measures across Jammu and Kashmir in a high-level meeting.

”The intentions of the adversary are to be foiled by a proactive approach and by implementing innovative district-level plans,” Swain had said.

A full-dress rehearsal is being carried out at Bakshi Stadium and other venues across the valley on Wednesday. (Agencies)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print