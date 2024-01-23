Farooq urges people pray for better weather

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Monday urged the people to unite in prayers and seek an end to the ongoing dry spell in Kashmir.

He urged the people to offer prayers and seek an early end to the adverse weather conditions leading to various challenges for the entire population. “People should visit holy shrines across Kashmir, particularly Charar-e-Sharief, Maqdoom Sahib and other revered shrines besides organizing collective prayers, seeking relief from the prevailing unrelenting weather conditions.” he said.

Earlier this week party Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq had also led a party delegation to Charar-e-Sharief, where he prayed for an early end to the ongoing dry spell.

Meanwhile a meteorological department official here said that weather is likely to be dry till January 24.

From January 25-26, he said, generally cloudy weather with light snow is expected at isolated higher reaches.

From January 27-28, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow over scattered places is likely.

From January 2-31, he said, light to moderate rain/snow is “very likely” at many places.

Also, he said, there is possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places on February 1.

“There would be moderate to dense fog and fall in day temperature over plains of Jammu division during next 2 days,” he said.

