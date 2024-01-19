IGP Kashmir reviews R-Day arrangements

Srinagar, January 18: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V K Birdi reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in the valley at a meeting he chaired on Thursday, officials said.

According to a police spokesperson in a statement, “Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V. K Birdi (IPS) chaired the meeting at the Conference Hall of PCR Kashmir and DIG NKR Baramulla Vivek Gupta (IPS), DIG Armed Shahid Mehraj (IPS), DIG IRP Abdul Qayoom (IPS), SSP Srinagar, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP CID SBK, SSP Traffic, SSP Security, SSP Telecommunication, SP South Srinagar, SP PC Srinagar and SP APCR were present on the occasion.

V. K Birdi was briefed by the participating officers about the preparations put in place in connection with upcoming Republic Day celebrations. They also presented their detailed plans, highlighting measures to enhance security, protect public spaces, and facilitate the orderly conduct of the event, he said. The Officers were also allotted different tasks with strict instructions of accomplishing the assignments with precision and planning. Necessary directions were issued to the officers for important arrangements for smooth conduct of the event. The IGP Kashmir lauded the efforts of the police force and urged all officers to maintain a high level of alertness.

While briefing the participating officers, the spokesperson said, V. K Birdi discussed the arrangements to be made for the smooth and incident free celebration of Republic Day. Key aspects discussed included crowd management strategies, traffic control plans, intelligence updates and the strategic deployment of police personnel. SSP Traffic City was directed by Shri V. K Birdi to devise proper traffic plan and to ensure uninterrupted movement of public transport/private vehicles alongwith smooth movement of protected persons.

Recognizing the significance of effective traffic management during Republic Day-2024 celebrations, IGP Kashmir, V. K. Birdi directed Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar, to establish close coordination with the traffic police. The objective is to streamline traffic flow and minimize disruptions during the Republic Day celebrations.

