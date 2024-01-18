Temp drops In Kashmir, Srinagar records minus 4.6°C

Srinagar,: Amid prolonged dry spell, minimum temperature recorded a drop in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.2°C against minus 3.6°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 0.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.8°C against minus 3.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 0.9°C against minus 1.1°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 3.0°C for the place, the official said.Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.5°C against minus 4.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal there, the official said.Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 4.5°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night and the temperature was 3.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 5.7°C against 6.1°C on the previous night, and it was below normal by 1.4°C for the winter capital of J&K.Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.8°C, Batote 2.4°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.3°C, he said.Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 29. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1. Weatherman has forecast light rain and snow at a few places in Jammu and Kashmir from January 25-27. While dry weather was likely to continue till January 24, the meteorological department said that there is also the possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places from January 28-30.

