LG reviews security, development scenario in Jammu

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting with the senior officers, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and discussed various issues concerning development and security in Jammu Division.

The meeting emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy for crackdown against drug smugglers, drug hot-spots and cross border smuggling.

The Lt Governor also took appraisal of the status of the key infrastructure projects and the steps taken by the District Administrations to facilitate industries, saturation of government schemes, implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme and promotion of tourism.

He directed the district administrations to ensure saturation of schemes in all border villages and to connect youth of all Panchayats to self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The Lt Governor further instructed the officials to prepare regular outcome reports of Block Diwas, Thana Diwas and other Jan-Abhiyan programmes. Quality disposal of grievances and effective delivery of public services should be the priority of the administration at all levels, he said.

The meeting was attended by Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sh R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Sh R R Swain, DGP, other senior officers, Administrative Secretaries; DIGs, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs.

Meanwhile, Sinha lagged off the exposure visit of the batch of 98 Students of Secondary and Senior Secondary from Government schools of J&K to IIT Kanpur.

He interacted with the students and extended his good wishes for the 5-day visit which will include a 3-day stay at IIT Kanpur and also the visit to Regional Science City Lucknow.

The visit will provide an opportunity to students to learn about the latest technologies like robotics, IT arena, Artificial Intelligence etc and research being conducted by IIT Kanpur. Students can also explore various career opportunities available in the field of Engineering and Technology.

Under the exposure visit, an MoU has been signed with IIT Kanpur by Samagra Shiksha, J&K under the aegis of School Education Department.

On their return, the students will also visit India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Red Fort and other historical places at New Delhi.

Dr. Piyush Singla, Secretary to Government, School Education Department and senior officers of Samagra Shiksha were also present.

