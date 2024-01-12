Govt orders quarterly self assessment report by employees

Srinagar: The government on Thursday ordered the filing of self assessment report by the employees and their subsequent review by their Reporting and Controlling Officers on quarterly basis.

“In order to ensure evaluation of the efforts put forth by employees across different Government Departments, Organizations and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) etc, the Employee Performance Monitoring System was introduced in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and relevant instructions in this regard were issued in terms of Government Order No. 174-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 17.02.2022 and Circular No. 08-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 17.02.2022,” reads a government circular, adding, “This portal aims to systematically record accomplishments and tasks completed by employees. Beyond offering a platform for self-assessment, this initiative serves as a tool for reporting and controlling officers to enhance performance monitoring, thereby streamlining Human Resource Management practices.”

With a view to further simplify the process, filing of self assessment report by the employees and their subsequent review by their Reporting/Controlling Officers, shall be done on quarterly basis, with the following timelines: January to March (submission by employees Ist week of April); April to June(submission by employees Ist week of July); July to September (submission by employees Ist week of October)and October to December(submission by employees Ist week of January).

“The quarterly EPM report shall only be submitted by the employees working in the Pay Level-6 and above,” it said, adding, “Employees working in Pay Level-5 and below, are exempted from filing of self assessment report on EPMS. “

