DG BSF meets LG

Jammu: Nitin Agrawal, Director General, Border Security Force (BSF) called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan today.
Meanwhile a delegation of Kashmiri Pandit Sabha called on Lieutenant Governor at Raj Bhawan.
The delegation led by its President Sh K K Khosa expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor led UT Government for taking several welfare initiatives for the Kashmiri Pandit Community. They also submitted a memorandum of demands highlighting various concerning issues of the community.
Manzoor Ahmad Khan, General Secretary BJP, J&K Kissan Morcha also called on the Lt Governor.
Also Er. Abdul Ghani Kohli, former minister called on Lieutenant Governor at Raj Bhawan and apprised him of various issues of tribal community.
Devender Singh Rana, former Legislator and senior BJP leader also called on the Lt Governor.
Jammu: Nitin Agrawal, Director General, Border Security Force (BSF) called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan today.