Bilkis Bano case: SC quashes Gujarat govt’s remission order, 11 convicts to return to jail

New Delhi:The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the Gujarat government’s decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in the state, saying the orders were “stereotyped” and passed without application of mind.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the convicts to surrender before jail authorities within two weeks.

Holding the PIL challenging the remission as maintainable, the bench said the Gujarat government was not the appropriate government to pass the remission order.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print