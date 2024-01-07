PM Modi celebrates Aditya-L1 reaching its destination

Srinagar: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Saturday expressed joy as India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reached its destination.
Calling the feat a testament to the dedication of scientists, he said “we will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity.”
The Prime Minister posted on X: “India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches its destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity.”