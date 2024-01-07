Entire India proud of what J&K has achieved in last 4 years: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Srinagar, on Saturday.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the citizens for their overwhelming participation in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme across the Union Territory and commended their effort to translate accelerated growth under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi into inclusive growth and Developed Bharat.

“Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has infused a sense of self-confidence in the poor and marginalised sections of society. Janbhagidari is the strength of this Yatra and collective strength of people will play a key role in saturation of schemes and economic betterment,” the Lt Governor said.

Reiterating the resolve of the government to promote equitable and inclusive development, the Lt Governor said, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the welfare schemes and rapid development in all sectors have transformed the lives of the poorest of the poor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has empowered and enabled common man to stand on their own feet for sustainable income and quality living, he said.

“Today, the entire nation is proud of what J&K has achieved in the last four years. Our consistent focus is on economic empowerment of women, farmers and youth for growth. We have to make sure they access and fully utilise the opportunities resurgent Jammu Kashmir has to offer,” the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor said the UT Administration is always committed to serve the people with complete dedication and to resolve their issues promptly. He also lauded the endeavours of Srinagar Smart City Limited and Municipal Corporation for transforming Srinagar City into a prime example of urban transformation. He said the massive and first of its kind new year celebration at Lal Chowk to welcome the year 2024 and the festivities till late night is indication of positive change in people’s lives and restoration of Kashmir’s ancient glory.

The Lt Governor administered ‘Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat’ pledge to officials and the citizens. He visited the stalls put up by different departments and handed over the sanction letters and benefits to beneficiaries under various schemes.

Beneficiaries also shared their experiences and success stories on the occasion.

Sh Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Sh Sujit Kumar, DIG CKR Srinagar; Sh Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Sh Athar Aamir Khan, CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited; senior officers of police and civil administration and people in large number were present.

