Congress renames Rahul Gandhi-led yatra as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

New Delhi:The Congress on Thursday renamed the Rahul Gandhi-led Manipur-Mumbai yatra starting on January 14 as ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ which will travel through 15 states, including Arunachal Pradesh.

This was announced by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh after a meeting of party general secretaries, state in-charges, state unit chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the Congress headquarters here.

Earlier it was named Bharat Nyay Yatra.

