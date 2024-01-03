No let up in severe cold conditions in Kashmir

Srinagar: Severe wintry conditions continued in Kashmir and most places recorded a further drop with the night temperature on Tuesday.
A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.8°C against minus 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.
Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.4°C against minus 3.6°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 1.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.2°C against minus 5.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.7°C against minus 1.7°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 0.8°C for the place, the official said.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 4.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal there, the official said.
Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night and the temperature was 3.0°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.
Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 7.7°C against 7.3°C on previous night, and it was above normal by 0.4°C for the winter capital of J&K.
Banihal recorded a low of 2.6°C, Batote 2.7°C and Bhaderwah 0.4°C, he said.
Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 30. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.
Weatherman has predicted mainly dry weather till January 3.
From January 4-5, he said, there is possibility of generally cloudy and dry weather over plains and “very light” snow over “isolated extreme higher reaches”. From January 6-7, mainly dry weather is expected.
“Overall, there is no significant weather activity till January 7,” he added. (GNS)

