Palghar: A court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district has sentenced a 38-year-old truck driver to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl five years ago.

In his order on Saturday, the District and Additional Sessions Judge at Vasai, SV Khongal, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict.

Special Public Prosecutor Jaiprakash Patil told the court that the truck driver and the child’s family were neighbours in Vasai.

