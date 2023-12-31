Centre bans Tehreek-e-Hurriyat J&K for 5 years

Srinagar: The Centre on Sunday banned the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K for a period of 5 years under UAPA.

In a post on X, Home Minister Amit Shah, said that the outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule.

He said that the group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K.

“Under PM Modi’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organisation found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith,” he said—

