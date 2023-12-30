Security cover of 95 witnesses, lawyer, retired judge connected to Gujarat riot cases withdrawn

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has withdrawn security cover of 95 witnesses on the recommendations of the Witness Protection Cell of the Supreme Court appointed Special Investigation Team probing the 2002 Godhra train carnage and subsequent riot cases, a senior official said on Friday.

The SIT has also withdrawn security cover given by Central Industrial Security Force to a retired judge and a lawyer fighting vases of riot victims.

”Based on the recommendation of the Witness Protection Cell of the SC-appointed SIT, Ahmedabad police has withdrawn police protection given to 95 witnesses of various riot cases such as Naroda Gam, Naroda Patiya and Gulberg society,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) FA Shaikh.

Among those who has lost security cover is 54-year-old Farida Shaikh, who had testified before the court in the Naroda Patiya riot case.

”As directed by the SC, people like us were given police protection. An armed policeman used to stand guard outside my house from morning to evening. On December 26, I was informed by city police that my security cover has been withdrawn. No reason was given to me,” Shaikh said.

”It has happened with many other witnesses. We are living in fear because many accused are still out and they can still harm us,” Shaikh claimed.

Advocate SM Vora, who had appeared in court on behalf of Gulberg Society victims, has also lost his security cover recently.

”A CISF jawan provided to me stopped coming and no reason has been given by the SIT for withdrawal of security cover,” Vora said.

Former principal city sessions judge Jyotsna Yagnik, who had convicted 32 persons in the Naroda Patiya riot case and also presided over the Naroda Gam case before her retirement in 2014, has also lost security cover, sources said.

Notably, she was given CISF security cover after she purportedly received nearly 15 threats during her service. Sources revealed CISF guards deployed outside her residence stopped coming after Diwali last month.

On December 13, police officer BC Solanki, who is chief of Witness Protection Cell of the SIT, had written a letter to Ahmedabad police informing about SIT’s decision to withdraw protection given to some of the witnesses after assessment.

Solanki, in the letter, further requested the city police commissioner to instruct the respective police station in-charge to take care of the well being of the witnesses after withdrawal of security cover.

Solanki was not available for comment.

PTI

