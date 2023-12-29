2 brothers among 3 awarded life in jail in 2009 murder case

Handwara: Two brothers were among three persons awarded life imprisonment for murder of a man during a scuffle in Wudar Balla area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district in 2009.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge, Handwara, Umi Kulsoom also sentenced two women convicts to 3 years imprisonment and four other convicts to two years jail term.

“The accused are responsible for killing one Abdul Rashid Beigh during a scuffle by striking on his head, neck, face and back,” the court said, adding, “The traumatic experience which would have been suffered by the victim who is now dead cannot be expressed in words.”

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge in Handwara pronounced the significant judgment in case FIR No. 128/2009 under sections 147, 149, 323, 302 RPC of PS Handwara. The judgment resulted in the conviction of nine accused persons, underscoring the steadfast commitment to justice and the rule of law.

Life imprisonment has been awarded to the accused persons namely Bashir Ahmad Mir son of Gani Mir, Habibullah Mir son of Gani Mir, Manzoor Beigh son of Hamza Beigh, all residents of Wadder Bala Handwara.

Three years imprisonment on charges of offenses under 147, 148, 323, 302 RPC has been awarded to Mst Raja wife of Manzoor Beigh and Mst Fehmeda wife of Habibullah Mir, both residents of Waddar Bala Handwara.

Two years imprisonment on charges of offenses under 147, 149, 323 RPC has been awarded to Gh Rasool Mir son of Gani Mir, Habib Beigh son of Hamza Beigh, Mohd Afzal Beigh son of Manzur Ahmad Beigh and Mst Mala wife of Ghulam Rasool Mir, all residents of Waddar Bala Handwara.

The deceased accused Hamza Beigh son of Sultan Beigh has posthumously been charged with offenses under Section 147, 149 of the RPC.

This landmark verdict is the culmination of an exhaustive and meticulous investigation conducted by the Investigating Officer, coupled with adherence to due legal processes, police said. “The conviction underscores the unwavering commitment of the judiciary and law enforcement to ensuring that justice is served.”

The accused individuals were found guilty of offenses including rioting, unlawful assembly, causing hurt and the grave charge of murder under the RPC, police said.

