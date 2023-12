Srinagar: A woman was electrocuted to death on Thursday in Puchal area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official said that a woman was injured after she received an electric shock at her home on this afternoon.

He added the woman identified as Tahira Banoo, wife of Mohammad Shafi Dar resident of Puchal was shifted to hospital for treatment where doctors declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

