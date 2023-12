Moscow:President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia next year as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Russian leader at the Kremlin.

“We will be glad to see our friend, Mr. Prime Minister Modi in Russia,” Putin told Jaishankar.

Jaishankar, who is here on a five-day official visit to Russia, earlier met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

