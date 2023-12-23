Vigorous growth in all sectors of economy our mission: LG

Kolkata: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the Special Session on ‘Scope of Industry in Jammu Kashmir’, organized by the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce (CCC) at Kolkata, today.

In his address, the Lt Governor highlighted the rapid and unprecedented transformation in Jammu Kashmir, opportunities in various sectors, appropriate policies for investors, economic growth and employment generation in the Union Territory.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vigorous growth in all the sectors of economy is our mission. We are committed to utilize abundant resources to foster industrial competitiveness and promote collaboration,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor invited the Industry leaders and potential investors to explore the prospects of profitable investments and economic opportunities in J&K.

“J&K UT now adheres to the norm of red carpet and not red tape to ensure safety and growth of investment, ease of doing business, ease of living and a robust government to business interface for long-term future for investments in different sectors,” he said.

He said the comprehensive approach of the UT Administration through new industrial scheme is aimed at creating a conducive and dynamic environment for growth in Agriculture, Health & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Tourism & Hospitality, Education & Skill development, Handicraft & Handloom and IT & Electronics.

Digitalization is one of the top priorities of the government to build e-society and ensure long-term prosperity. Research & Development is another key area with focus on making J&K one of the country’s most dynamic R&D locations and strengthen the link between Industry and Academia, he said.

The Lt Governor also answered the queries of the members from the industry and business fraternity during the interactive session.

Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, J&K presented a detailed overview of the industrial sector and its growth potential in J&K UT.

Hari Shankar Halwasiya, President, Calcutta Chamber of Commerce; Sushil Agrawal and Sh RK Chhajer- former Presidents, CCC; officer bearers of the Chamber and representatives of various industries were present.

