CS gets rousing welcome at Sectt

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo was today given rousing welcome by hundreds of employees on reaching Srinagar Civil Secretariat here for the first time after assuming the charge of the post at the beginning of this month.

Atal Dulloo, 1989 Batch IAS officer has served in J&K for most part of his service. He has earlier been the Administrative Secretary of many important departments including Health & Medical Education, Finance, Agriculture besides being Deputy Commissioner of several districts of J&K.

Before being elevated to the post of Chief Secretary he was serving J&K as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department and has been instrumental in devising of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) aiming at revolutionizing the Agri sector with manifold increase in farmers’ income.

On reaching Srinagar Secretariat this afternoon the Chief Secretary was received by hundreds of employees in Secretariat premises who accompanied him in congregation to his office chamber.

Later he also took round of the Secretariat and interacted with the employees working in different departments here. He enquired about their work and other facilities available to them for smooth functioning of official work.

During his visit the Chief Secretary was accompanied by Commissioner Secretary Science & Technology; Commissioner Secretary Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs; Secretary, Youth Services & Sports; Secretary Tourism and Culture; Director Estates, Kashmir besides other senior civil and police officers.

Chief Secretary also listened to grievances of several delegations and gave on spot instructions for their resolution and early disposal.

