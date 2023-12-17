Snowfall in higher reaches, rains lashes plains

Srinagar: A few areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rains on Saturday, officials said.

A feeble western disturbance hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday afternoon, they said, adding that a few areas in the higher reaches of the valley experienced light to moderate snowfall under its influence.

The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded around six inches of fresh snowfall, the officials said.

Snowfall was also witnessed in the Sonamarg tourist resort and on the Zojila axis, they added.

Meanwhile, the plains in the valley were lashed by rains that were going on till last reports came in, the officials said.

They said the western disturbance is going to affect Jammu and Kashmir till Sunday morning. Under its influence, light rain or snow is expected at a few places, especially in the higher reaches.

The meteorological department said there would be an improvement in the minimum temperatures due to the feeble western disturbance till Sunday, after which the night temperatures are again likely to fall by one-to-three notches.

