Div Com Inspects beautification works of LCMA

Srinagar, December 16: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com), Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today conducted an extensive tour of interior hamlets of Dal Lake to inspect the eco-development and the beautification works at Kachri Mohalla executed by J&K Lake Conservative & Management Authority for transformation of hamlets into model villages.

He was accompanied by Vice Chairman, LCMA Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Commissioner SMC, Athar Amir and other officers of LCMA.

During his visit, Div Com inspected the development of sewer line, beautification works for the development of parks, peripheral wooden piling of land, dredging channels for water transport, walkways & Gazebos.

Div Com, on the occasion, inspected the various eco-development activities and directed concerned officers to expedite the execution of works. He instructed for illumination of the hamlets with decorative lights besides instructed for making streetlights functional.

Also, Div Com stressed for the dredging of channels and opening of routes connecting the Kachri Mohalla with Nehru Park.

He advised inhabitants to keep their environment clean and adopt a proper disposal system for plastic waste. He told them that it is the social responsibility of inhabitants to keep their surroundings clean.

He called on them to paint their roof tops and walls to increase the aesthetics of the villages.

Ealier, the inhabitants warmly welcomed Div Com and other officers with garlands and expressed their gratitude for addressing their demands and issues.

The locals informed that due to the beautification works the footfall of tourists has increased significantly.

Later, Div Com along with officers took stock of the upgradation process of Nishat Sethu for walkway.

